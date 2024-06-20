Police seek suspects accused of Mission Event Center vandalism

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Mission Police Department is investigating an incident of reckless driving and vandalism that occurred Sunday at the Mission Event Center, according to a press release from the department.

At about 11:26 p.m. that day, Mission police responded to multiple reports of vehicles driving recklessly and performing “donuts” in the parking lot of the Mission Event Center.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that street signs on the property were also vandalized.

Attached to the release were screenshots from an Instagram video of the suspects vandalizing the property and driving recklessly in the parking lot.

The Mission Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying the people responsible. If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477 or the Mission police at (956) 584-5000.

“Some individuals have already been identified, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects,” the release said.