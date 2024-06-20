Edinburg man arrested for bestiality — again

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 54-year-old Edinburg man is once again in jail for having sex with a horse.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cirilo Castillo on a charge of bestiality and two counts of criminal trespass.

Castillo has been repeatedly arrested for having sex with horses dating back to 2012.

The recent case happened on June 11 in the 6000 block of East Alberta Road after a caller reported that when she went out to feed her horses at 6:15 a.m. that day, she saw Castillo in her horse stable, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“She saw Cirilo standing on a chair having sex with her white mare,” the affidavit stated. “She saw Cirilo making thrusting motions while standing behind her mare with his red shorts pulled down. Cirilo has been on her property before and he has been advised by her and law enforcement that he is not wanted on her property.”

The woman is familiar with Castillo.

“She has had previous encounters with Cirilo trespassing on her property to have sex with her horse,” the affidavit stated.

On Tuesday, she saw Castillo again after waking up at 4 a.m. when she noticed the light in her horse stable was off.

“She got up and looked out her back door and saw a male that she has reported before, using a chair to climb over her gate,” a probable cause affidavit stated.

Castillo was last arrested by special rangers from the Texas Cattle Raisers Association on a charge of bestiality in April 2022.

He was indicted in that case on Nov. 7, 2023 and failed to show up to his Feb. 20 arraignment, prompting the judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Castillo’s first arrest for having sex with a horse in 2012. He was then again arrested in 2013 and 2015.

In the 2015 case, he broke his leg. He was eventually charged with criminal trespass and received five months probation.

In the 2013 case, he got five years of probation and 77 days of jail credit on a charge of cruelty to animals. That indictment said he tied the horse to a fence before having sex with it.

After his 2012 arrest, The Monitor reported that he confessed to having sex with two horses on separate occasions.

He was charged with animal cruelty, but those charges were eventually dismissed.

Castillo is currently being held on a total of $50,000 in bonds in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.