Woman killed in McAllen convenience store parking lot was shot by boyfriend

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McAllen police say the woman killed in a convenience store parking lot Tuesday afternoon was shot by her boyfriend multiple times.

Lt. Joel Morales on Wednesday identified the woman as 28-year-old McAllen resident Janet Vichique.

She was shot and killed at approximately 5:12 p.m. in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue by her boyfriend, 30-year-old Edinburg resident Fortunato Barrera Jr.

He made a first appearance in McAllen Municipal Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, violation of a protective order and abandoning or endangering a child.

Barrera received a total of $11,250,000 in bonds.