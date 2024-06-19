Former Harlingen administrator hired as Santa Maria superintendent

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SANTA MARIA — The system works.

People don’t always like to hear about the success of a system, and the very words “the system works” can create some negative reactions.

However, it is sometimes very true, and the Harlingen school district has proven many times that its system does indeed work.

The Harlingen system has proven itself once again that it works, not only in the instruction of its students but also in the career development of its teachers and administrators.

One of the Harlingen school district’s former administrators, Dr. Joseph Villarreal, will soon take the helm as the new superintendent at the Santa Maria Independent School District. The city of Santa Maria is located south of La Feria.

Santa Maria’s board of trustees has just named Villarreal the lone finalist for the superintendent of schools position. Board President Adolfo Hinojosa sang high praises for Villarreal’s appointment.

“Dr. Villarreal’s extensive background and his passion for fostering student achievement align perfectly with our vision for Santa Maria ISD,” Hinojosa said. “His leadership will undoubtedly guide us to new heights of educational excellence and community engagement. We are proud to have someone of his caliber leading our district.”

Villarreal began his career in 2001, working as a teacher in Brownsville and San Benito. He also served as assistant principal and principal in Los Fresnos. Moving forward from that he became the Los Fresnos school district’s executive director for academics.

A statement from the Santa Maria ISD gave special attention to Villarreal’s accomplishments in Harlingen. He took the role of assistant superintendent of secondary education in 2016, and in that capacity he supervised the academic growth of 13 campuses, the statement read. These 13 campuses included traditional and specialty schools. He also played a “pivotal role” in enhancing the district’s educational programs.

“He also spearheaded the development of STEM-focused schools and a Performing Arts Conservatory, (showcasing) his ability to drive innovative educational initiatives,” the statement read.

Most recently, Villarreal served the Houston Independent School District as its senior executive director.

And now he is returning to the Valley.

“Being named the lone finalist for Superintendent of Santa Maria ISD is both an honor and a privilege,” Villarreal said. “I am eager to return to the Rio Grande Valley and lead a district dedicated to academic excellence and community values.”

Texas state law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Santa Maria district can offer Villarreal a final contract. This period allows for community members to give their input into the hiring and ensures that all details are addressed. At the end of that period the board will finalize the appointment of Villarreal as its new superintendent.