Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — The street dry and clear tells you driving is safe.

You make a left turn and suddenly there’s a lake where the neighborhood should be.

What do you do?

Turn around, don’t drown.

This week’s storm promises to dump between three and six inches throughout the Valley, causing potential flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Work crews from the Texas Department of Transportation have spent the past couple of days clearing ditches and drain inlets in preparation for the deluge.

“In rainy conditions we always advise drivers to reduce speed and increase following distance between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them,” said Ray Pedraza, public information officer for TxDOT.

“The faster you’re going, the longer it takes to stop,” Pedraza said. “Do not drive with cruise control during rain events. It could cause you to lose control.”

During such heavy storms and flooded streets, it is best not to drive. But if you must drive, make sure your tires are in good condition, Pedraza said. Turn on headlights and make sure windshield wiper blades are in good condition.

TxDOT is putting high water rescue teams on standby, he said.

He reminded people to never drive over flooded roadways or around barricades. Those barricades are there for a reason, and they could very well keep you from potential danger.