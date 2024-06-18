Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SAN JUAN — Just days before the Juneteenth National Independence Day, which commemorates the end of slavery, Roseann Bacha-Garza, an anthropology lecturer at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, hosted descendants of the site’s namesakes where they once risked everything to help slaves escape to freedom.

Family descendants, friends and neighbors gathered Saturday, June 15, at the Jackson Ranch Church where Bacha-Garza shared information about the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad National Network to Freedom program and the fact that the application that they submitted in January was accepted.

