Cultura Coffee opening second location inside Edinburg hospital

South Texas Health System has partnered with Cultura Coffee Co. to open a coffee shop for two of the hospital system’s Edinburg locations.

The new coffee shop will be located within STHS Edinburg, located at 1102 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg.

The coffee shop, which officially opened its doors Monday during a ribbon cutting ceremony, will be providing coffee to visitors, staff and patients for both STHS Edinburg and STHS Children’s, located in the same area.

For Christopher Hernandez, director of operations at Cultura Coffee Co, not only does opening a new location at the hospital allow them to share their Mexican heritage through their beverages and treats but it also allows them to give back to their community.

“It’s about putting coffee and culture in the palm of our customers’ hands,” Hernandez said in a news release. “Part of our mission is to preserve our Mexican heritage, so we import our specialty coffee beans from Mexico, and we’re excited to give patients, visitors and staff at STHS Edinburg and STHS Children’s a taste of the unique flavor profile of coffees from Mexico.”

In a statement, Lance Ames, CEO of STHS Edinburg and STHS Children’s, expressed excitement about partnering with the business community to provide “happiness in a cup.”

“… (T)his new coffee shop will celebrate the Valley’s Mexican culture and heritage with every beverage served, all while creating a space that promotes a culture of unity and togetherness,” Ames said.

“Cultura Coffee Co.’s leadership team is dedicated to creating positive spaces that celebrate our Mexican heritage and traditions,” he added, “and we’re certain this new coffee shop will help our patients, visitors, staff and physicians have a positive experience when they come to our hospitals.”

Cultura Coffee Co. is located on the first floor of STHS Edinburg and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is the second shop to open for the business, which STHS praised for being Latino-owned and based in the Rio Grande Valley.