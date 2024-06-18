Charges dropped against truck driver in deadly Harlingen crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A judge on Friday granted a motion to dismiss charges against a 27-year-old man accused of a fatal crash that killed two people.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office filed the motion to dismiss two counts of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Juan Jose Bazaldua Sanchez because prosecutors determined they were unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jail records indicate Bazaldua is no longer being held at the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

The crash happened on Jan. 21, 2023 in Harlingen.

Bazaldua was driving a tractor-trailer on FM 106 east of FM 509 when he lost control of the rig, causing it to jack-knife, Harlingen police said in a news release at the time.

Three other vehicles crashed into the tractor-trailer, killing Angela Galicia, 26, and Jesus Trevino, 65, at the scene.

Three others were transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.