San Juan, Mission residents indicted for murder following fatal assault

A Hidalgo County has grand jury indicted a San Juan woman and a Mission man for the death of a 39-year-old man after he assaulted a McAllen homeowner during a burglary last year, according to court documents.

Ashley Marie Gonzalez, 34, and Mission resident Eusebio Dominguez Salazar, 47, were indicted on May 28 on burglary of habitation and murder charges in regards to the death of 39-year-old Ronnie Anthony Anzaldua.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Gonzalez was in communication with Anzaldua before he was stabbed in the chest by 28-year-old Robert Jonathan Rodriguez.

At about 7:42 a.m., on Oct. 21, McAllen police officers responded to the 1000 block of East Dove Avenue in reference to a burglary of habitation.

Detectives interviewed Rodriguez who stated that two males entered his residence without his consent and began to physically assault him, so defended himself, according to the affidavit.

“The homeowner stated that in the course of defending himself he stabbed one of the males, later identified as Ronnie Anthony Anzaldua, causing his death,” the affidavit said.

Rodriguez then said that the second male, later identified as Salazar, fled the scene in a black SUV and added that he had no affiliation with either man.

He also stated that as he was being assaulted, Anzaldua said something to the effect “You think you can get a girl pregnant and not take care of her.”

Rodriguez told police that he recently learned his ex-spouse was pregnant with his child and suspected that her sister, Gonzalez, sent the men to assault him because she didn’t like him.

“The homeowner stated he found Gonzalez capable of sending someone to hurt him,” the affidavit said. “The homeowner stated that aside from his girlfriend and his ex-spouse, the only other person who knew of the pregnancy was Gonzalez.”

The vehicle that Salazar fled in was later identified to be his wife’s GMC Yukon.

In an interview with detectives, Salazar said that he and Anzaldua went to Rodriguez’s residence together with the intention of assaulting and robbing him.

He added that Anzaldua and Gonzalez worked together and the two were communicating throughout the night and moments before the assault occurred.

A review of Anzaldua’s phone records corroborated Salazar’s statement.

“[Salazar] eventually confessed to entering the residence along with Anzaldua and taking part in the assault of the homeowner,” the affidavit said. “The encounter ended with Anzaldua being stabbed.”

When authorities asked him if Gonzalez sent him and Anzaldua to Rodriguez’s home, he nodded yes, according to the affidavit.

Detectives then managed to contact Gonzalez who had agreed to meet with them but later changed her mind and requested an attorney.

Gonzalez remains held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond while Salazar remains held on a $500,000 bond.

Both Gonzalez and Salazar are scheduled for arraignment in June and July, respectively.