Cities, counties across RGV hand out sandbags ahead of heavy rains

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are distributing sandbags ahead of heavy rainfall that’s expected to arrive sometime Wednesday.

Read on below to find distribution sites listed by county:

HIDALGO COUNTY

>> Edinburg: Edinburg Service Center, 1201 N. Doolittle Road. Open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Limit six pre-filled bags for residents, eight for businesses. Unlimited for self-fill bags. Proof of residency required via ID and utility bill.

>> McAllen: McAllen Recycling Center, 4101 N. Bentsen Road. Open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, weather permitting.

Self-serve bags, limit six for residents, 12 for businesses. Proof of residency required.

>> Pharr: Pharr EMS Headquarters, 3000 N. Cage Blvd. and Pharr Development & Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Road.

Open until 7 p.m. on Monday. Limit six for residents, 12 for businesses. Proof of residency required.

>> Alamo: The city of Alamo is offering sandbags through a multi-step process that involves first picking up empty bags at city hall — or a “purple voucher” for elderly and disabled residents — then proceeding to one of four distribution site elsewhere in the city.

First, pick up empty sandbags/purple vouchers at Alamo City Hall, 420 N. Tower Road. Proof of residency required. Open until 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Disabled and elderly residents should then take their purple vouchers to Alamo Public Works, 803 S. Tower Road.

All other residents can choose from one of the following three locations: Alamo Sports Complex, 600.E. Ridge Road; Balli Park, 804 E. Nebraska Road; or Álamos Park at the corner of 6th and Citrus Streets between Duranta.

Limit five bags per residence, two per business. Open Monday and Tuesday.

>> Hidalgo County Precinct 4: M. Road Recovery Center, 1124 N. M Road, Edinburg. Open until 6 p.m. Monday, and from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Limit eight self-serve bags per household, 10 for businesses. Bring a shovel. Pre-filled bags available for elderly and disabled residents. Proof of rural residency required.

>> Mercedes: Knights of Columbus parking lot, 150 N. Ohio Ave. Self-serve bags available Monday until supplies run out. Must provide own shovels. Proof of residency not required.

>> Mission: The city of Mission is offering self-serve sandbags at two locations, which will be open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Speer Memorial Library, 801 E. 12th St. and Bannworth Park, 1822 N. Shary Road.

Limit six bags per household, 10 per business. Proof of residency required.

>> Mission: Hidalgo County Precinct 3 distribution at La Mansion, 2401 Moorefield Road through 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

>> Mission: Precinct 3 distribution at La Homa Road at 107, located at 2894 W. Mile 7 Road. Open through 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

>> Sullivan City: Precinct 3 distribution at 1429 El Pinto Road. Open through 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

>> Palmview: Precinct 3 distribution next to Palmview Municipal Library, 505 Palmview Commercial Dr. Open through 7 p.m. Monday, June 17.

Limit four self-serve bags for residents, six for businesses. Proof of residency required. Assistance for elderly or disabled residents available.

CAMERON COUNTY

>> Precinct 1: Precinct 1 Warehouse, 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville. Pre-filled bags available until 8 p.m. Monday.

>> Precinct 2: Precinct 2 Warehouse, 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville. Pre-filled bags available until 8 p.m. Monday.

>> Precinct 3: Precinct 3 Warehouse, 26945 FM 510, San Benito. Pre-filled bags available until 8 p.m. Monday.

>> Precinct 4: Precinct 4 Warehouse, 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria. Pre-filled bags available until 8 p.m. Monday.

>> Brownsville will be distributing sandbags at two locations from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Fronton Warehouse, 298 E. Macnair Family Dr., and Public Works Office Building C, 6035 Jaime J. Zapata Ave.

Brownsville residents only. Limit six bags per household or business. Must provide ID and utility bill.

>> Harlingen: Public Works Yard, 404 S. 54th St.

Harlingen water bill and driver license required.

Open until 8 p.m. Monday. Limit six bags for households, 10 for businesses. Elderly and disabled may call (956) 216-5300 to arrange home delivery.

>> La Feria: Public Works Warehouse, 717 W. 1st St.

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Proof of residency required. Limit five bags per household, 10 per business. Bring your own shovel.

>> Primera: Primera City Park behind city hall, 22893 Stuart Place Road.

Open until 8 p.m. on Monday. Limit four bags, proof of residency required.

>> Port Isabel: Public Works Warehouse, 217 W. Hickman St. Open until 8 p.m. Monday. Limit six bags per household or business, while supplies last.

Hurricane stickers are also available at Port Isabel City Hall on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

>> South Padre Island: South Padre Island Public Works Workshop, on the corner of West Venus and Laguna Boulevard.

Open until 6 p.m. on Monday. Limit 10 bags per household or business, while supplies last.

>> Laguna Vista: Laguna Vista City Hall, 122 Fernandez Ave. Open until 6 p.m. on Monday. Limit four bags per household.

STARR COUNTY

Rio Grande City: 632 W. Eisenhower Road. Open from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Limit five bags per household, 10 per business. Proof of residency required. Bring your own shovel.

>> La Grulla: City of La Grulla Fire Department, 268 Farm-to-Market Road 2360.

Opens 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bring a shovel and a water bill. Limit five sandbags per household.

>> Roma: Sandbags available at Roma Community Center, 677-845 6th St. No time listed.

WILLACY COUNTY

>> Raymondville: Behind Raymondville City Hall, 142 S. Seventh St. Open until Monday evening.

Limit six bags per household, 10 per business. Bring a shovel.

>> Precinct 1 Headquarters, 11571 Highway 186 and the Lasara Community Center. Limit four bags per household, open until 5 p.m. Monday.

>> Precinct 2 Headquarters, 20764 Highway 186. Limit four bags per household, open until 4:30 p.m. Monday.

>> Precinct 3 Headquarters, 10588 Business 77. Limit four bags per household, open until 4:30 p.m. Monday.

>> Precinct 4 Headquarters, 3740 Spence Road. Limit four bags per person, open until 4:30 p.m. Monday.

