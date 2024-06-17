CBP finds 500 rounds of .50 cal ammo at Pharr International Bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week found 500 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition hidden in a vehicle at the Pharr International Bridge.

The encounter happened last Tuesday when Oscar Alfonso Beattie-Lozano, a Mexican citizen born in 1999, arrived at the bridge and was detained after CBP found the high-powered ammunition hidden within a natural void in the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents responded to the bridge and interviewed Beattie, who said he crossed the vehicle into the United States, gave it to an associate for an hour and then received it back before trying to cross into Mexico.

“Beattie did not wish to make any further statements,” the complaint stated.

The complaint noted that HSI special agents have conducted forensic extractions of cellphones used by “arrested co-conspirators” involved in smuggling hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammo starting in at least 2021.

“During the investigation, Agents have identified numerous messages with a particular phone number discussing items on the commerce control list, including ammunition, that were to be exported to Mexico,” the complaint stated. “At the time of Beattie’s arrest, he was in possession of a cellular phone that was assigned said number. Beattie also claimed ownership of said cellular phone.”

Beattie waived a detention hearing in McAllen federal court on Monday where he was ordered to be held without bond pending the resolution of the case.