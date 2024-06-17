Cameron County receives nearly $5M for shoreline restoration at Adolph Thomae Park

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas General Land Office has awarded Cameron County nearly $5 million for the final phase of shoreline restoration at Adolph Thomae Park.

The $4,908,200 in funding comes through the Coastal Erosion Protection Response Act, or CEPRA, and will be used to stabilize approximately 2,900 linear feet of eroding shoreline at the park through the construction of living shorelines and a breakwater, according to a news release.

“The living shoreline consists of a stone (riprap) breakwater and vegetated slope stabilization (Habitat Bench) that will be constructed along 2,700 (linear feet) of shoreline,” the release stated.

GLO Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said in the release that ensuring coastal habitats are safe and thriving is dear to her heart and that her agency is pleased to award the funding to Cameron County.

“The creation of a living shoreline that incorporates natural vegetation will not only help connect the land to the shore, but it will also reduce erosion and ensure coastal resiliency for generations to come,” Buckingham said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said he is grateful for the support that will allow successful restoration and preservation for residents and visitors to enjoy.

David A. Garza, Cameron County commissioner for Precinct 3, said he has collaborated closely with the GLO since 2001 to secure funding.

“This popular park, visited by many from Cameron County and across Texas, provides a unique blend of wildlife viewing and recreational activities like fishing, kayaking, camping, and picnicking,” Garza said in the release. “I am deeply grateful for (the) GLO’s invaluable partnership with Cameron County in restoring the park’s shoreline.”

Cameron County has been working with the GLO to restore the shoreline at the park in phases starting in 2001.