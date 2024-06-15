Representatives from Clean Energy Services visit TSTC for employer spotlight

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Representatives from Clean Energy Services visited with some students and graduates of Texas State Technical College’s Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology program during a recent employer spotlight at TSTC’s Harlingen location.

Clean Energy Services is a Texas-based independent service provider for the wind energy, solar energy, and battery energy storage industries.

Alicia Boyd, Guadalupe Gonzalez and Constantine Triantafyllides discussed the company’s history, job opportunities, services and future outlook.

Boyd said the company needs battery storage technicians.

“Our company is growing, and there’s an unlimited demand for that job,” she said. “We’re looking for candidates with mechanical skills … (who) have the ability to do the physical work.”

Adrian Hernandez, of Harlingen, is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology.

“What appealed to me is that the company is growing,” he said. “They offer good benefits.”

Triantafyllides said the company needs job candidates with the right technical ability and safety awareness to operate its equipment.

“Medium- and high-voltage skill sets are a need in this industry. That’s why we’re here to talk about our company,” he said.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at its Abilene (starting in fall 2024), Fort Bend County, Harlingen, Marshall and Waco campuses.

The program is part of TSTC’s Money-Back Guarantee, which refunds a participating graduate’s tuition if he or she has not found a job in their field within six months after graduation.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.