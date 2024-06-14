US Consulate in Matamoros warning of organized kidnappings in Reynosa

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros on Friday issued a travel warning for Reynosa due to organized kidnappings targeting people with connections to the United States.

“The U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros is aware of organized kidnappings for ransom occurring on intercity buses departing Reynosa, Tamaulipas,” the warning stated. “These kidnappings appear to specifically target passengers with connections to the United States, including U.S. citizens and residents.

“The kidnappers typically demand ransoms of thousands of dollars for each victim.”

The Consulate said people should avoid travel by bus in or through Tamaulipas and urged people to be aware of their surroundings and to notify friends and family of their safety.

Tamaulipas has long been under a do not travel warning from the State Department due to crime and kidnapping.

“Organized crime activity — including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault — is common along the northern border and in Ciudad Victoria. Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.”

The State Department has said that heavily armed criminal groups patrol the border region from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo.

“In these areas, local law enforcement has limited capacity to respond to incidents of crime,” the warning stated.