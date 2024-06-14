Last Elsa brother sentenced for fatal 2018 Weslaco shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 26-year-old Elsa man will join his brother in state prison for a 2018 drug robbery that left one man dead and another injured.

Isaac Becerra, however, unlike his brother, Jose Angel Becerra, will not spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Wednesday, Isaac Becerra, who reached a plea deal, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and attempting to commit capital murder.

Jose Angel Becerra was sentenced to life in prison on March 1 on a charge of murder and to 50 years on a charge of attempted capital murder.

The men shot and killed 22-year-old Jesus De Jose Hinojosa outside a Weslaco convenience store on Nov. 11, 2018. They also shot another man named Alejandro Mendoza during the attempted murder.

While Isaac Becerra has spent nearly four years in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center since his arrest, his brother made bail and then went on the run for a month before being captured in Alabama.

Isaac Becerra will get credit for the time spent in county toward his sentence.