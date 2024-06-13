Brownsville ISD announces names of consolidated schools

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Following approval by the BISD Board of Trustees at a meeting Tuesday, the Brownsville Independent School District announced the names of three newly consolidated elementary schools.

Six schools in Southmost are being consolidated into three because of dwindling enrollment and the need to cut costs across the district. The consolidated schools are:

>> Cromack-Castaneda Elementary School;

>> Del Castillo-Morningside Elementary School;

>> Judge Reynaldo G. Garza at Southmost Elementary School.

In a statement, BISD thanked “stakeholders and community members involved in working together to provide the best possible education for our students.”

The district said more details would be forthcoming as it plans for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.