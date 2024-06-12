South Padre Island cleaning up tar balls washing up on beach

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Have you seen the black balls washing up on South Padre Island?

If you have, you’re not alone.

Dozens of people have posted on South Padre Island-related Facebook groups over the past couple of weeks commenting on them — some wondering what they are.

In a news release, the city of South Padre Island said the tar balls are a natural occurrence caused by oil seeping from the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

“This happens seasonally and is typically seen in summer months due to increased temperature, currents, and tidal influences,” the release stated.

They are currently washing up from the Island all the way up to Corpus Christi, according to the news release.

Rest assured, the city says.

They are being cleaned up and the situation is being monitored by the Texas General Land Office’s Oil Spill Division, the U.S. Coast Guard, the city’s Shoreline Department and other city entities.

On Monday night, the city’s Shoreline Department began cleaning and removing tar from the beach.

“They will continue to monitor and evaluate the conditions,” the release stated. “If you come in contact with tar, washing the area with dish soap or baby oil is an effective way to remove it. Property owners choosing to set up tar cleaning stations should do so without impacting the beach.”

Tar ball sightings should be reported to the GLO’s Spill Division at (800) 832-8224.