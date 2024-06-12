Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Keep that water bottle with you at all times.

Men and women should both adhere to that mantra especially in these days of brutal heat. In this month of June, physicians are observing Men’s Health Awareness Month by telling men to drink plenty of water, exercise daily and eat right.

“Spending time to raise awareness of the importance of health for men is important to reduce the level of disease that often goes unrecognized and untreated by so many men that may not seek routine care,” said Dr. Christopher Romero, an internal medicine specialist with Valley Baptist Health System.

“This is a situation that we can change by encouraging men to prioritize their health,” Romero said. “So many men in our community work hard day in and day out to provide and care for their families. It’s important that they pause and recognize that in order for them to be there for their families in the long run, they need to invest a little time in making sure they are healthy and looking after themselves as well.”

Romero said that men in the Hispanic community have even higher rates of individuals not seeing their physicians regularly or seeking medical care when it is needed.

“For many of us who may be predisposed to health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, this can be a dangerous combination,” Romero said. “This month is an important time nationally, but especially in communities such as ours, to make sure we are getting the recommended routine checkups and care, so that we can be there for our families for a long time.”

In all communities, physical inactivity, high blood pressure, and smoking are risk factors for heart disease, Romero said. They are the number one killer of men in America. Over time, fat and cholesterol can build up in blood vessels. When arteries that supply the heart and brain with blood become clogged, a heart attack or stroke can occur. These risk factors can be reduced by living a healthy lifestyle.

A healthy diet of lean meats, fish, fruits and vegetables is crucial to avoid many of these health problems. Exercise can reduce the risk factor for a wide array of serious health complications and diseases ranging from stroke to diabetes. And in these boiling summer months it’s more important than ever to drink plenty of water.

The Centers for Disease Control and the American Heart Association recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity, four to five days a week. Both organizations also recommend moderate to high intensity muscle strengthening activity at least two days a week.

“If there was a medication available today that could accomplish all of the health benefits that exercise provides nearly everyone would be on it,” Romero said. “Regular exercise is one of the single most important factors for improving overall health and has been shown to increase life expectancy.”

Men’s health has become even more at risk in recent years, and that decline reflects the trend of society as a whole.

“As a society we have become less active and we have access to highly processed, high calorie foods,” Romero said. “This has been disastrous for our overall health and is a leading reason why now over 70% of our community is overweight or obese. This raises the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease, and it is even a major risk factor for many types of cancer.”

In addition to exercise, Romero said it is important for men not to ignore their emergent health issues, chronic conditions and scheduled health screenings, especially now that the recent COVID-19 pandemic does not hinder appointments and scheduling.

Use these tips to move toward a more active life:

>> Choose enjoyable activities. The key to starting and sticking with an exercise program is to pick the right activities. Then choose a convenient time and place to work out. Try to make exercise a habit. Finding an exercise partner may make it easier to stick to a regular schedule.

>> Build up endurance. Start out by exercising slowly and gradually build up intensity and duration of exercise sessions. Overdoing exercise increases the risk of injury. Do not ignore any pain in joints, ankles, feet, or legs.

>> Drink plenty of water. During exercise, drink water every 15 minutes, especially in hot, humid conditions. Be sure to drink before experiencing feelings of thirst.

>> Check with a healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program, especially when starting from a long period of inactivity, or if you have a chronic health problem like heart disease, diabetes, or obesity, or if you are at high risk for developing these problems.