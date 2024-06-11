‘Transformative projects’ announced by Brownsville economic organization

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation recently announced eight “transformative projects” totaling more than $2.4 million that it is moving forward with.

The Brownsville City Commission in May gave final approval to the projects, which BCIC, an economic development organization supported by a quarter-sent sales tax, said reflects its “commitment to enhancing the vibrant Brownsville community’s quality-of-life and economic prosperity.”

The newly approved projects include Down by the Border ($50,000), an “adaptive sports league” for children with special needs that aims to “provide an inclusive and supportive environment for physical activity and social engagement,” according to BCIC. The league will offer baseball, basketball and other sporting activities.

Gather at the Gardens by the Brownsville Wellness Coalition ($338,000) is another one. The project is designed to promote urban farming and community gardens to encourage healthy eating habits and lifestyles. Phase two of Children’s Museum of Brownsville outdoor learning garden ($51,000), meanwhile, will be spent on installing a fence to expand the existing outdoor garden.

Another $400,000 has been allocated for the Amelia Earhart Climber Exhibit at the Children’s Museum, which will feature a custom-design climbing structure with themed interactive elements intended to promote physical activity, foster historical awareness and even encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

Brownsville’s low-power FM radio station KXIQ 105.1, run by the Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts, is in line for $115,650 for new equipment to improve the station’s broadcasting capacity.

Another $432,425 will go for expansion of therapy services at the Moody Clinic. The money will be spent on infrastructure improvements at the clinic allowing for the expansion of services for more than 250 special-needs children who are on a waiting list for speech, physical and occupational therapy. BCIC said the funds will also allow the clinic to hire additional staff to meet the increasing demand for services.

The High Ropes Adventure attraction at IDEA Public Schools’ Camp RIO will get $593,315. The first of its kind in the Rio Grande Valley, according to BCIC, the attraction will offer residents and visitors a “unique outdoor education experience at Camp RIO,” the organization said.

Finally, a “Brownsville on the Move” exhibit at the Brownsville Historical Association will get $420,929, the money being allocated for the purchase and installation of a new, interactive children’s exhibit for the Simon Celaya Gallery as part of the “Brownsville on the Move: A New Vision for the Old City Cemetery” project.

BCIC said that over the last year it has made “significant progress in fulfilling its mission to improve the quality of life for Brownsville residents.”

Since October, the organization’s board has approved the allocation of more than $5.5 toward 16 quality-of-life projects set to begin this year. BCIC said the amount represents 76% of the nearly $7.3 million in sales tax collected in fiscal year 2023.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made over the past year,” said BCIC president and CEO Cori Pena.

“We are investing in our community, encouraging growth, and paving the way for our community to be happy and live a prosperous future. Together, we are making Brownsville a better place to live, work, play and thrive.”

Additional quality-of-life projects to the tune of $2.9 million for fiscal year 2024 include the Downtown Brownsville Master Plan, which will serve as a “blueprint for economic growth and cultural exchange in the historic downtown area,” while the Brownsville Parks Master Plan establishes guidelines for uses of public space and future park developments, BCIC said.

Part of the money will toward installing LED lights at Oliveira and Gonzalez parks, while the Tiny Forest Initiative is meant to “enhance biodiversity” along the West Trail through the planting of 150 plants and trees, according to the organization. Gonzalez Park will get new, more accessible restroom facilities, while Posada Park is scheduled for redevelopment in fiscal year 2025.

BCIC said it places a heavy emphasis on community engagement by actively soliciting feedback from residents.

“This collaborative approach has been crucial in recent community input initiatives aimed at developing a comprehensive strategic plan for the next decade,” the organization said. “Moving forward, BCIC remains committed to transparency, community involvement, and the successful implementation of projects that benefit all Brownsville residents. An open invitation is always extended to participate in upcoming board meetings and events in order to continue shaping the future of the city.”