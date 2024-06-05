Palm Valley Animal Society seeks help after responding to third hoarding case

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Palm Valley Animal Society is asking for donations after taking in more than 40 dogs from a third large hoarding case.

The nonprofit issued the request Tuesday after it received over 40 small to medium-sized dogs.

“We are in the process of receiving them and are still taking count of how many are entering our care,” PVAS said in a Facebook post. “This influx is stretching our resources thin, as we are already at full capacity. We are reaching out to our compassionate community during this critical time for assistance.”

In addition to donations, PVAS is looking for people to adopt, to foster and other reputable nonprofit rescues to help out.

“These dogs have endured challenging beginnings and will need patience and love as they adjust to healthier home environments,” the post stated.

This is the third large hoarding case PVAS has responded to this year.

In early April, McAllen police arrested two cousins after finding 93 dogs and a cat in their two-story home.

They are Cindy Ann Wells, 55, and Leticia Sanders, 54.

The cousins have bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a total of $65,800 in bonds apiece on 94 counts of animal cruelty.

Court records do not reflect misdemeanor complaints or indictments against the women.

A few days later, McAllen police arrested 63-year-old Jose Antonio Moli on 68 counts of animal cruelty after finding 61 cats, six dogs, a parrot and a turtle in his home.

He is facing 68 misdemeanor complaints of animal cruelty.

Moli has also bailed out of county jail on the charges. He has a total of $63,500 in bonds.