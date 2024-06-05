Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SAN JUAN — A Blue Mass was celebrated by Bishop Daniel E. Flores at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Wednesday.

The Catholic Churches throughout the United States celebrate the Blue Mass as a way to offer prayer and show support for first responders. Wednesday’s Mass saw local, county, state and federal agencies, as well as fire departments, fill the front section of pews at the Basilica.

Another section near the front was reserved for family members of fallen first responders.

“Bishop Mario (​​Avilés) both look forward to celebrating this Mass every year for law enforcement, for you, for your families, and for your communities to thank you for your service and to continue to ask God to keep us all safe from whatever could harm us,” Flores said during his homily.

Flores said that for the men and women of numerous agencies to come together to celebrate the Mass is an act of humility. He said that participating in the Mass was an acknowledgment of “a simple reality, that we can’t do everything by ourselves.”

Among those in attendance was Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra who served as a lector during the Mass and currently sits on the Blue Mass Committee.

“I think all first responders, especially those in law enforcement, have a sense of tranquility when they come to the Blue Mass,” Guerra said. “The Bishop always has a fantastic sermon, a good message. Talking with my command staff and some of my deputies, they always tell me how they feel a sense of healing when they come to a Mass like this.”

Guerra said that while the Mass honors those many first responders who serve the community, the Mass is also an opportunity to memorialize those who have given their lives. A red, white, and blue wreath stood on the altar in honor of those fallen first responders. The Mass also concluded with the playing of “Taps.”

He said that though the Mass is celebrated by the Catholic Church, the Blue Mass offers a sense of healing and comfort to first responders of all backgrounds and faiths.

“When you get up to receive the Holy Communion, you’ll see that a lot of them don’t get up because they’re here from many different denominations and religions,” Guerra said. “Each and every one of them still get that sense … that we need. This career in law enforcement is a calling. Every person that you see here that carries a badge answers that call.”

Officer Rogelio Alaniz of the San Juan Police Department said that Wednesday’s Blue Mass was his first. He said that the Mass had a positive impact on him.

“It’s a good community outreach system to show some of these officers that the community still cares, especially in such a trying world,” Alaniz said. “I grew up here, so being able to be a police officer and be respected in such a profession that is scrutinized often is very appreciated.”

Officer Ivan Torres, a motorcycle officer with the Edinburg Police Department, said that it was his first time attending a Blue Mass in his seven years on the force due to scheduling conflicts. He said that he was happy to be able to be a part of the Mass.

“It was very respectful and much appreciated,” Torres said. “There’s not too much full-on dedicated ceremonies for law enforcement down here, especially with the Catholic Church. It’s good to feel respected.”

