Mission names interim super as former top admin negotiates separation

After voting on May 27 to place former Mission Consolidated Independent School District superintendent Carol Perez on administrative leave with pay, the school board named Cris Valdez to interim superintendent last Friday at a special board meeting.

The board on May 27 voted 5-1, with school board trustee Petra Ramirez voting against, for legal council to negotiate a separation agreement with Perez and to place her on paid administrative leave immediately.

On Friday, during a special board meeting, the board appointed Valdez as interim superintendent.

Valdez has a plethora of education experience with the most recent being the director of curriculum, instruction and accountability at Region One Education Center.

Prior to that, Valdez served as the interim superintendent for Weslaco ISD during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as assistant superintendent for Garland ISD and Mission CISD.

She also served as a principal, bilingual coordinator, assistant principal, teacher and athletic coach at Weslaco ISD.

In a press release, the district stated the school board expressed confidence in Valdez’s ability to lead the district forward.

“Dr. Valdez’s extensive experience and proven leadership skills make her the ideal candidate to guide our district during this interim period,” Mission CISD Board President Iris Iglesias said in the press release. “We are confident that she will continue to build on the strong foundation of educational excellence that Mission CISD is known for.”