The McAllen Police Department is investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened Monday afternoon.

Lt. Joel Morales said the incident occurred at 1:54 p.m. at the Bank of America in the 7500 block of N. 10th Street.

One person is in custody and charges are pending, Morales said, adding that there were no injuries and no money was stolen.

No other information was immediately released.