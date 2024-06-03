Man, juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brownsville police have released details about a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

According to a video that was shared on the Brownsville Police Department Facebook page Sunday, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of East University Boulevard at 6:24 p.m. after an individual was shot and unresponsive in a barber shop.

“At 6:27 p.m. officers arrived and were directed to the barber shop where they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound,” Investigator Abril Luna of Brownsville police said in the video. “The victim, later identified as 22-year-old Angel Viviano Montoya, was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Luna said that the victim met in a parking lot with two other individuals in an attempt to sell a firearm prior to the shooting.

“Moments later, Montoya was shot and the suspects fled the scene,” Luna said. “Montoya was able to run back inside the barber shop where he collapsed.”

Brownsville ISD police officers located the suspect vehicle, a red Chevy Colorado with Mexican license plates, at the 600 block of East Adams Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle managed to get away.

“Brownsville police officers then located the vehicle at the 800 block of East Taylor Street, and three individuals were detained as a result,” Luna said. “Brownsville criminal investigations unit conducted further investigation in this matter, and out of the three individuals detained, two were charged — 18-year-old Jose Luis Ibarra and a juvenile.”

Ibarra was arraigned and charged with first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, forgery to defraud or harm another, a class-A misdemeanor, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $3.55 million.

“We want to assure our community that safety is our top priority,” Luna said. “With that said, we advise the public to use caution when engaging in online transactions. When meeting in person to exchange legal items, we strongly recommend you use designated safety exchange zones. These areas are specifically set up to provide a safe environment for such activities.”

Safe Exchange Zones are located in the main parking lot of the Brownsville Police Department, located at 600 East Jackson Street, and at the department’s eastside station, located at 2900 Southmost Road.