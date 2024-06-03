Cowen invited to White House: Biden expected to announce migrant executive order

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of Brownsville announced late Monday that Mayor John Cowen Jr. has been invited to the White House along with two other Rio Grande Valley mayors for a border-related announcement from President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Biden is expected to announce an executive order restricting migrants’ ability to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Washington Post is reporting that the White House has told lawmakers that Biden will sign off on an executive order shutting off asylum requests at the U.S.-Mexico border once daily encounters reach 2,500, reopening the border only when the number falls to 1,500.