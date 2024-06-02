Brownsville man dies after attempting to cross non-designated highway area

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Brownsville man died early Sunday morning after he tried to cross a non-designated highway area, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

Gabriel Arenas Ibarra, 31, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to a DPS news release, the crash occurred around 12:28 a.m. on FM 802 west of Vermillion Avenue in Cameron County.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Tacoma that was occupied by one person was traveling westbound on FM 802. A pedestrian, later identified as Ibarra, was crossing the road northbound on a non-designated highway area and was struck by the Toyota, the release stated.

The driver of the Toyota, who wasn’t identified, stopped to render aid and called 9-1-1.

Ibarra died at the scene due to his injuries, the release stated.

DPS says it is further investigating the fatal crash.