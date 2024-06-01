Donna man gets 30 years for assaulting wife with machete

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Donna man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his wife with a machete last year.

Ever Loera, 48, was arrested Oct. 1, 2023, after sheriff’s deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a Donna residence where he was seen holding a machete and “standing over” his wife, Anita Rosales, according to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

Loera was accused of then swinging the machete “multiple times” at his wife’s arm, neck and face before throwing it down and being detained.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member on May 16 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison inside 389th District Court Judge Letty Lopez’s courtroom.

“The DA’s office takes special interest in cases that involve horrific acts of violence, especially against one’s own family members, and we will continue to seek tough penalties, in accordance with the laws, to bring justice for victims and to provide a safer community,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office conducted the investigation while assistant district attorneys Gaby Guerena and Jay Garza prosecuted the case.