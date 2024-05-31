Summer on Stage back in full swing in Harlingen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — They danced, shifted, spun and whirled, arms whirling as feet moved across the stage.

The middle schoolers were auditioning for one of the musicals for this year’s Summer on Stage, and excitement filled the air.

“Summer on Stage is a summer theater program to engage students in the fine arts and also to provide them with a place to make friends and nurture their craft in a supportive environment,” said Eddy Cavazos, director of Summer on Stage.

Kids from throughout the Harlingen school district and even other parts of the Valley have been auditioning at the Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory at 3217 Wilson Road for four small musicals.

The pre-kindergarten through first graders have been trying out for “Toy Story,” the second and third graders are presenting “101 Dalmations,” the fourth and fifth graders are trying out for “Descendants,” which is a sort of prequel to “Maleficent,” and the sixth to eighth graders were auditioning Friday for “Junie B. Jones.”

That’s the title role which Violet Thompson, 13, hoped to land.

“It’s my last year here so I want to go big,” said the Vernon Middle School eighth grader. “I’ve been doing Summer on Stage for four years.”

On stage, she and her fellow Thespians delivered an impressive performance for their audition and they all seemed prime candidates for a role in the show.

Summer Lucio is a guest director for the second and third graders performing “101 Dalmations.” That show was already cast Monday and the show will open June 13.

“We had some auditions for Cruella de Vil for a singing role,” she said. “It’s 27 seconds. It’s going really well.”

“Toy Story” and “Descendants” will be presented June 12.

On June 13, the kids will also present “Junie B. Jones.”

For more information, call the PAC at (956) 427-3571, email [email protected] or visit Hcisdpa.org/conservatory-home.