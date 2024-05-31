Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Free summer meals are available for children 18 and under, regardless of enrollment, at school districts throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Meals are consumed onsite, and schedules vary by district.

DONNA ISD

Donna ISD Child Nutrition Department service times are 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. Meals will be served and consumed onsite at:

>> Todd Middle School, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to June 27 >> AP Solis Middle School, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to June 27 >> Sauceda Middle School, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to June 13 >> Garza Elementary, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to June 13 >> Ochoa Elementary, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to June 13 >> Lenoir Elementary, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to June 13 >> Salazar Elementary, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to June 13 >> Stainke Elementary, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to July 3 >> Donna Recreation Center, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to July 3 >> Donna Public Library, Monday through Thursday, June 10 to July 3

For information, contact Nancy Ortiz, director of the Donna ISD Child Nutrition Department, at (956) 464-1814, and visit www.DonnaISD.net to keep up with changes to times, locations and dates.

HARLINGEN CISD

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District will offer free meals Monday through Thursday on the following dates at these locations:

>> Harlingen High School cafeteria, 1201 Marshall Ave. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. on June 3 to June 27 >> HCH cafeteria, 2901 Medical Drive in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29 and May 30 >> Vernon Middle School cafeteria, 125 S. 13th St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 to July 11 >> Ben Milam Elementary cafeteria, 1215 Rangerville Road in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 25 >> Crockett Elementary cafeteria, 1406 W. Jefferson St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 11 >> Jefferson Elementary cafeteria, 601 S. J St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 20 >> Long Elementary cafeteria, 2601 N. 7th St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 11 >> T.H.E Elementary cafeteria, 2525 Haine Drive in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 27 >> Zavala cafeteria, 1111 N. B St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 20 >> House of Hope, 1005 M St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. June 4 to June 6 >> St. Anthony Catholic Church, 209 S. 10th St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 9:30 to 10 a.m. June 24 to June 27 >> Harlingen South cafeteria, 1701 Dixieland Road in Harlingen, breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 25 >> Coakley Middle School cafeteria, 1402 S. 6th St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 11 >> Vela Middle School cafeteria, 801 S. Palm Blvd. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 11 >> Bonham Elementary cafeteria, 2400 E. Jefferson in Harlingen, breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 18 >> Dishman Elementary cafeteria, 309 Madeley Ave. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 20 >> Lamar Elementary cafeteria, 1100 S. M St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 25 >> Rodriguez Elementary cafeteria, 8402 W. Wilson Road in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 11 >> Travis Elementary cafeteria, 600 E. Polk Ave. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 20 >> Fair Park Boys & Girls Club, 1209 Washington Ave. in Harlingen, *Monday through Friday, breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 26 >> Performing Arts Center, 3712 W. Wilson Road in Harlingen, *Monday through Friday, breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m. May 28 to June 14 >> St. Paul Great Beginnings, 602 Morgan Blvd. in Harlingen, breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 25 >> Dr. Cano Freshman Academy cafeteria, 1701 Lozano St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 11 >> Memorial Middle School cafeteria, 1901 Rio Hondo Road in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 11 >> Austin Elementary cafeteria, 700 E. Austin Ave. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 18 >> Bowie Elementary cafeteria, 309 W. Lincoln Ave. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 20 >> Houston Elementary cafeteria, 301 E. Taft Ave. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 20 >> Lee Means cafeteria, 1201 TX-499 Loop in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 20 >> Stuart Elementary cafeteria, 6701 US-83 Business in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 20 >> Wilson Elementary cafeteria, 16495 Primera Road in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 to July 25 >> Lemoyne Gardens Boys & Girls Club, 3221 N. 25th St. in Harlingen, *Monday through Friday, lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon May 28 to July 26 >> Media Arts and Communication Academy, 315 N. 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to June 13 >> Transition Academy cafeteria, 2000 N. 21 St. in Harlingen, breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon June 3 to June 27.

For information, call (956) 427-3310.

EDINBURG CISD

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will serve summer meals. For information, call 211, or text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304.

Elementary schools will serve breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday from June 5 to June 27.

>> Cavazos Elementary, 1501 Freddy Gonzalez Drive >> Crawford Elementary 1800 East Davis Road >> De Escandon Elementary, 1100 E Trenton Road >> Flores/Zapata Elementary 14000 N. Rooth Road >> Hargill Elementary, 13394 4th St. >> JF Kennedy Elementary, 8610 Tex-Mex >> Lee Elementary, 1215 W. Sprague Road >> Travis Elementary, 1200 S. 21st Ave.

Middle school will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 to June 21.

>> Harwell Middle School, 9207 N. Avila Road >> Memorial Middle School, 3105 N. Doolittle Road >> Longoria Middle School, 14101 N. Rooth Road >> South Middle School, 601 W. Freddy Gonzalez

High schools will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 to June 27.

>> Edinburg High School, 2600 E. Wisconsin Road >> J. Economedes High School, 1414 N. Alamo Road >> Collegiate High School, 1200 E. Schunior St.

Edinburg Parks & Recreation will serve breakfast from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 to Aug. 9. at 315 E. Mark S. Pena Drive.

IDEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will be serving free meals Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, July 26. The summer meals will include breakfast and lunch and must be consumed in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food service will be closed on federal holidays and from July 1 through July 5. Families seeking more information regarding summer meals on campus may contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus.

LA JOYA ISD

La Joya Independent School District will host summer meal service from May 28 to July 31. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

>> La Joya High School, 604 N. Coyote Blvd. in La Joya >> Juarez High School, 7801 W. Mile 7 Road in Mission >> Palmview High School, 3901 N. La Homa Road in Mission >> STEM, 801 N. College Drive in La Joya >> Jimmy Carter Early College High School, 603 College Drive in La Joya >> From May 28 to June 28, breakfast will be served from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: >> Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School, 603 N. Tabasco St. in La Joya >> Irene Garcia Middle School, 933 Paula St. in Mission >> Domingo Trevino Middle School, 301 S. Inspiration Blvd. in Alton >> Ann Richards Middle School, 7005 Ann Richards Road in Mission >> Elodia R. Chapa Elementary, 5670 Doffing Road in Mission >> Jose De Escandon Elementary, 700 N. Schuerbach Road in Mission >> Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary, 4563 N. Minnesota Road in Mission >> Tabasco Elementary, 223 S. Leo Ave. in La Joya >> Evangelina Garza Elementary, 8731 Doffin Road in Mission >> LJISD Sports and Learning Complex, 1801 Western Road in Mission

For information, visit www.lajoyaisdcns.com.

MISSION CISD

Mission Consolidated Independent School District announces its list of locations and times for free summer meals:

>> Mims, 200 E. 2 Mile Road, Mission: 7:30 to 8 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. to noon lunch from May 30 to June 20 >> O’Grady, 810 W. Griffin Parkway, Mission: 7:30 8 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. to noon lunch from May 30 to June 20 >> Waitz, 842 W. St. Francis in Alton: 7:30 to 8 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. to noon lunch from May 30 to June 20 >> Mission Jr. High, 415 E. 14th St. in Mission: 7:30 to 8 a.m. breakfast, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. lunch from Mary 30 to June 20 >> Roosevelt Alternative, 407 E. 3rd St. in Mission: 7:30 to 8 p.m. breakfast, 11:30 to noon lunch from May 30 to June 20 >> Mission High, 1802 Cleo Dawson St. in Mission: 8:30 to 9 a.m. breakfast, 1 to 1:30 p.m. lunch from May 30 to July 18 >> Veterans Memorial High, 700 E. 2 Mile Road in Mission: 8:30 to 9 a.m. breakfast, 1 to 1:30 p.m. lunch from May 30 to July 18 >> Speer Library, 801 E. 12th St. in Mission: 8:30 to 9 a.m. breakfast, 11:30 a.m. to noon lunch from June 3 to July 18 >> Mission B&G, 209 Cleo Dawson St. in Mission: 8 to 8:45 a.m. breakfast, noon to 1 p.m. lunch from June 10 to July 18 >> Alton Rec, 349 Dawes Ave. in Alton: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. to noon lunch from June 10 to July 18 >> CWV B&G, 800 E. 1st St. in Mission; 8 to 8:45 a.m. breakfast, noon to 1 p.m. lunch from June 10 to July 18

PSJA ISD

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District’s schools will be open sites for free summer meals from June 10 to June 27, and July 29 to Aug. 15. Meal serving times vary from site to site according to their request. For information, call (956) 784-8545, 211, or text ‘FOODTX’ to 877-877.

SOUTH TEXAS ISD

South Texas Independent School District will host free meals for children Monday through Thursday from May 27 to June 27. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Locations include:

>> STISD Health Professions Cafeteria, 700 Med High Drive in Mercedes >> STISD Preparatory Academy/STISD World Scholars Cafeteria, 510 S. Sugar Road in Edinburg >> STISD Rising Scholars Academy Cafeteria, 151 S. Helen Moore Road in San Benito >> STISD Medical Professions Cafeteria, 10650 North Expressway 77/83 in Olmito

WESLACO ISD

Weslaco Independent School District will serve summer meals Monday through Friday from June 4 to July 5. For more information, call (956) 969-6593.

>> Sunrise Hill Park: Lunch from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. at FM 1015 Mile 11 North and 1 1/2 West >> Judge Gilbert Garza Park: Lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at 302 E. Mile 11 Road >> Gibson Park: Lunch from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. at 301 S. Border Ave.

REGION ONE

For more information, visit the Texas Department of Agriculture website, call 211 or text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304.

>> La Feria ISD: David G. Sanchez Elementary School, La Feria High School and Noemi Dominguez Elementary School. >> Los Fresnos CISD: CFC Nueva Vida, Dora Romero Elementary School, Ethel L. Whipple Memorial Library, Laureles Community Park, Los Fresnos City Pool, Los Fresnos High School, Los Fresnos United, Los Fresnos WIC and Templo El Divino Rey. >> Point Isabel ISD: Garriga Elementary School, Laguna Madre Youth Center, Laguna Vista Public Library, Port Isabel Junior High School, Port Isabel High School and Port Isabel Housing Authority. >> Rio Hondo ISD: Lil Texans, Rio Hondo Elementary School, Rio Hondo High School PTECH, Rio Hondo Junior High School, Rio Hondo Municipal Building, Riverside Apartments and St. Helens Parish Hall. >> San Benito CISD: Berta Cabaza Middle School, Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department, Cameron County Public Health WIC, San Benito High School, San Benito Public Library, The Pentecostal Church of San Benito, Veterans Memorial Academy, Santa Maria ISD, Tony Gonzalez Elementary School, Santa Rosa ISD, Santa Rosa High School >> Edcouch-Elsa ISD: Edcouch-Elsa High School Academy, David Ybarra Fine Arts Academy, Jorge R. Gutierrez Early Childhood Center, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School and Ruben Rodriguez Elementary School >> Hidalgo ISD: Granjeno City Hall, Hidalgo Early College High School, Hidalgo Elementary School, Hidalgo Park Elementary, Hidalgo Public Library and Su Casa de Esparanza. >> La Joya ISD: Ann Richards Middle School, Casa De Paz Church, Chavez Middle School, City Of Palmview Boys & Girls Club- La Joya Howling Trails Golf Course, College Transition Academy, Domingo Trevino Middle School, Elodia R. Chapa Elementary School, Evangelina Garza Elementary School, Family Christian Assembly, Freedom Center Church, Hoop Up Barber University, Iglesia Apostolica De La Fe Christo Jesus, Irene M. Garcia Middle School, Jose De Escandon Elementary School, Juarez Lincoln High School, La Joya Child Nutrition Building, La Joya High School, LJ ISD Sport & Learning Complex, Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School, Ministerios La Vid Verdadera, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School, Palmview High School, Palmview S D A – Trinity Lutheran Church, Penitas Public Library, Proyecto Desarollo Humano, Proyecto Desarrollo Humano #2, Tabasco Elementary School, Templo Cristiano, Thelma Rosa Salinas STEM Early College High School, La Villa ISD, J.B. Munoz Elementary School and La Villa Early College High School. >> McAllen ISD: Achieve Early College High School, Alvarez Elementary School, Boys & Girls Club at Glen E. Rooney Center, Boys & Girls Club at Othal Brand Center, Bus Route #1LA, Bus Route #1LB, Bus Route #1LC, Bus Route #1DA, Bus Route #1DB, Bus Route #1DC, Bus Route #1DD, Bus Route #2LA, Bus Route #2LB, Bus Route #2LC, Bus Route #2DA, Bus Route #2DB, Bus Route #2DC, Bus Route #3LA, Bus Route #3LB, Bus Route #3LC, Bus Route #3LD, Bus Route #3DA, Bus Route #3DB, Bus Route #3DC, Brown Middle School, Calvary Baptist Church, Castaneda Elementary School, Cathey Middle School, El Patrimonio Apartments, Escandon Elementary School, De Leon Middle School, Dr. Carlos Castaneda Elementary School, Familia Semilla @ BT, Fossum Middle School, Holy Spirit Church, Iglesia Biblica, Iglesia Union Cristiana, Iglesia Valle De Vida, Jackson Elementary School, James Nikki Rowe High School, Lamar High School, Lark Community Center, Las Palmas Community Center, McAllen Creative Incubator (Radio Station), McAllen High School, McAllen International Museum of Arts And Science, McAllen Public Library, Milam Elementary School – McFun Zone, Memorial High School, Navarro Parent & Community Resource Center, New Life Family Church, Palmview Community Center, South Texas College Nursing & Allied Health Campus, South Texas College Pecan Campus, St. Mark Pre-School and Travis Middle School. >> Mercedes ISD: John F Kennedy Elementary School, Mercedes Academic Academy, Mercedes Early College High School, Mercedes High School, Mercedes Recreation Center, Ruben Hinojosa Elementary School, Sgt. Manuel Chacon Middle, Sgt. William G Harrell Middle School, Taylor Elementary School and Travis Elementary School. >> Sharyland ISD: BL Gray Junior High School, Boys & Girls Club Banworth Park, North Junior High School, Olivero Garza Elementary School, Pioneer High School, Romulo Martinez Elementary School, Sharyland High School, South Texas ISD, Health Professions, Rising Scholars and World Scholars. >> Valley View ISD: Valley View Elementary School, Valley View High School, Valley View North Elementary School, Valley View Junior High School, Valley View South Elementary School, Wilbur E. Elementary School, Vanguard Academy and Vanguard Rembrandt. >> Roma ISD: Emma Vera Elementary School, FJ Scott Elementary School, La Rosita, Ramiro Barrera Middle School, Rivera Subdivision, Roel And Celia Saenz Elementary School, Roma Junior High School, South Escobares #2, South Texas College, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Veterans Memorial Elementary School.