SAN JUAN — The San Juan Hotel, which sits on 125 West 5th Street facing Business 83, has served citizens and visitors of the Rio Grande Valley for decades. While its rooms remain bare, yet covered in graffiti and broken glass, it is filled with a history that tells the story of not only San Juan, but the greater South Texas Region.
The San Juan Hotel is an iconic landmark located in San Juan, Texas. The hotel’s history is linked to the establishment of the San Juan Plantation, which not only predates the current structure but also the city of San Juan itself (est. 1917). The San Juan Hotel, located at 125 W 5th St. is seen on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. The hotel was built in 1920. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Broken windows are seen at the San Juan Hotel Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
After decades of use and later neglect, the hotel was restored and a new addition was constructed in 1983. Then, in 1986, the San Juan Hotel was listed as a Texas Historical Landmark. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Colorful paint splattered along the wooden stairs at the San Juan Hotel Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The ornamental letters and stucco stone are seen at the San Juan Hotel Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
One of the many rooms inside the San Juan Hotel is seen on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The red roof clay tile along the roof line and the parapet over the entry way at the old San Juan Hotel seen from the second floor Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The San Juan Hotel construction reflected the plans of the town’s early business leaders to establish San Juan as a Rio Grande Valley commercial center. Originally constructed with little ornamentation, the Mission Revival details were added in 1928. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Shades of washed out yellow of the architectural design are seen at the San Juan Hotel on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A birds-eye view of the San Juan Hotel on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A view from the inside of the dilapidated kitchen ceiling of a chimney top at the San Juan Hotel on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
