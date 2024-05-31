McAllen man gets 50 years for fatal shooting at London’s

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 45-year-old McAllen man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted on a manslaughter charge over a fatal shooting at a popular bar and grill.

Terry Wayne Turner Thompson was initially charged with murder, but was convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of Miguel Angel Trevino.

Thompson was also found guilty on two counts of possession of a weapon in a prohibited place and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Initially, Thompson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he was arrested but the charge was later upgraded to murder on July 13, 2023 after he was indicted, court records show.

Thompson was arrested outside of London Grill & Tavern on Nov. 27, 2022 after the shooting.

He went on trial on May 22 and a jury returned its verdict on Thursday.