Border Patrol agent arrested for human smuggling

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office has arrested a Border Patrol agent on human smuggling charges.

In a news release, authorities said they arrested Jorge Alonso.

“Alonso allegedly encouraged and coached an undocumented immigrant to enter into the U.S. via a Port of Entry and make a claim to legal status. Alonso also allegedly provided a fraudulent U.S. Birth Certificate,” the release stated. “The goal of the conspiracy was to establish a basis for further illegal crossings based on the fraudulent U.S. Birth Certificate.”

The news release said Alonso was arrested on May 22 by investigators with the DA’s office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Office of Professional Responsibility, Homeland Security Investigations McAllen and the Office of Inspector General.

“No further information will be provided, as this is an ongoing investigation,” the release stated.

Alonso is currently being held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.