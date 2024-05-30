Brownsville libraries to kick off summer reading program

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Public Library will roll out its summer reading program with kick off parties Monday at both the Southmost and main branch libraries under the theme Adventure Begins at Your Library.

The parties start at 11 a.m. at the main branch, 2600 Central Blvd., and 4 p.m. at the Southmost library, 4320 Southmost Blvd. The library system bills the program as a fun way to get the whole family, kids, teens and adults, reading over the summer.

Librarians Kayla Trevino and Avery Danielson at the main branch said although a library card is not required it’s still a good idea and helpful to access the many programs and activities available at both libraries.

To be able to participate in the reading challenges and qualify for prizes like iPads, laptops and other electronics and toys at the awards ceremony July 31 at the main branch, a library card and summer reading program registration are required.

“Every age group has a reading challenge that they will have to accomplish and then by filling out the reading log, finishing the challenge, they bring that back to us and that’s how we enter them in the drawing,” Trevino said.

There are four age groups: 0-4 years old, 5-11, 12-17 and 18 and older.

But the program is more than just a reading challenge, the library said in a news release. It is a series of programs and events taking place over the course of the summer.

“Our program will take patrons from outer space to our backyards, because adventure can be found anywhere if you know how to look,” the release stated.

“We will also be hosting live animal presentations, a magic show and other exciting presenters. Our biggest events of the summer will be our Summer Bash at the Southmost Library and the Pokemon Go! Fest at the Main Library.”

Registration for the summer reading program reading challenge begins Monday at the kick off parties and continues through June 21. Completed reading logs will be accepted from June 26 through July 19.

For a chance to win a Playstation 5, participants must collect five different Brag Tags by attending library programs, the library said on its Facebook page

“Look for the special icons on the SRP Calendar indicating a Brag Tag program,” the information stated.