Weslaco municipal judge prevails in runoff for 332nd state District Court

Hidalgo County has a new state district judge.

During the Tuesday primary runoff, Weslaco municipal judge Juan Ramon Alvarez defeated Mission attorney Abiel Flores for the bench of the 332nd state District Court.

Alvarez and Flores ran to replace longtime, retiring Judge Mario Ramirez Jr.

Flores, who initially announced he was running for the 464th state District Court, lost by more than a thousand votes.

Alvarez received 10,776 votes, or 52.68%, to Flores’ 9,681 votes, or 47.32%.

In a Facebook post, Alvarez said he was grateful for all the support.

“I truly could not have made it this far without all of you. I am humbled at this opportunity to serve my community at a higher level,” he wrote. “Thanks to our hard work, Real Judicial Experience will be on the bench this January. We did it!”

Flores had not issued a statement on social media as of mid-morning on Wednesday.

Alvarez does not have a Republican opponent in November.

There were also two Democratic runoffs for justice of the peace.

Incumbent Sonia “Dr.” Trevino retained her seat for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1.

She received 4,220 votes, or 50.14%, to challenger Ramon Segovia’s 4,196 votes, or 49.86%.

Trevino does not have a challenger in November.

Longtime incumbent Charlie Espinoza also survived a challenge to his spot as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 1.

Espinoza received 2,771 votes, or 57.30%, to challenger Rodolfo “Rudy” Zamorano Jr.’s 2,065 votes, or 42.70%.

Espinoza will face off with Republican Norma De La Rosa Saldana in November. She received 4,916 votes in the March primary.