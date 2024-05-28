McAllen ISD school board meeting to fill vacancy postponed

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The McAllen ISD school board has postponed a meeting to fill a board vacancy Tuesday due to a board member experiencing a death in their family.

The vacancy is due to former school board trustee for Place 7 Sam Saldivar Jr., who suddenly stepped down from his position earlier this month.

Saldivar did not respond when reached out for comment.

His term ran through to May 2025.

The school board accepted his resignation at a special board meeting on May 20.

At the same meeting, board members voted to fill the vacancy by appointment at the now canceled meeting.

Per board policy, if a vacancy occurs on the board, the remaining board members may fill the vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election or may order a special election to fill the vacancy.

If more than one year remains in the term of the positions vacated, the vacancy shall be filled no later than 180 days after the vacancy occurs.