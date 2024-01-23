San Benito man charged in cyclist death

A judge charged a 23-year-old San Benito man on Tuesday in a case in which his car hit a 59-year-old bicyclist.

Antonio Rogelio Saenz, Jr. was being held in the Cameron County Detention Center facing charges of criminal negligent homicide in the death of Rodrigo Villarreal of San Benito, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

A preliminary investigation found Saenz was driving behind Villarreal as he rode a bicycle, both traveling northbound on FM 732 north of U.S. 281, when the black Honda Civic hit the cyclist, “causing the rider to go airborne and land on the windshield of the Honda,” at about 1:16 p.m. just inside San Benito city lines, officials said in the press release.

The crash happened on Jan. 3.