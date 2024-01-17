Brownsville hosts its first Winter Texan Expo

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The annual Winter Texan Expo just celebrated its 31st year in McAllen. On Thursday, the event celebrates its first year in Brownsville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center, 1 Event Center Blvd.

Kristi Collier, president of Welcome Home RGV, which has put on the free expo each winter since 2014, said some of the vendors at last year’s event in McAllen expressed a wish for the same type of opportunity in the Lower Valley, and so organizers went to work.

“The city of Brownsville has been so great in supporting this event, and we’re making it happen,” she said.

In addition to 50-or-so vendors, the event will feature door prizes, games, food samples from local restaurants and live music by Kiley & Company, Fresh Breath, Naomi Bristow, and Clint Sturgeon. It’s being sponsored by the city, Visit Brownsville, Breakaway Cruises, the Infinitus Group, Visit South Padre Island, Equity Lifestyle Properties and Senior Medicare Patrol.

Visit Harlingen & Port Isabel will be on hand, as well as restaurant and attractions and other businesses.

Welcome Home RGV says it aims to be the “ultimate resource” for Winter Texans and year-round retirees, providing top recommendations for activities, events, products and services. The company also publishes an e-newsletters, an annual directory and the weekly Welcome Home Winter Texan newspaper in addition to maintaining a social media presence and putting on events such as the annual expo.

Collier said taking over the event just made sense.

“It just fits right in line with all of our programming and our mission of elevating the experience of all Winter Texans,” she said. “We work with RV parks all up and down the Valley and know that not all people from Brownsville want to take the drive to McAllen for our show. We picked up some Brownsville vendors that weren’t able to make it to the McAllen show, so it’ll be the same yet very different.”

Collier said the Tuesday expo in McAllen attracted approximately 3,000 people, fewer than usual, though she attributed it to the abnormally cold weather and was hoping for a good turnout in Brownsville.

“If we had 1,000 people in Brownsville tomorrow I would be over the top,” she said. “I will be so happy.”

Welcome Home RGV plans to make the Brownsville expo an annual thing alongside the McAllen event, Collier said.

“We’re incredibly optimistic and looking forward to a long partnership with the city of Brownsville and supporting our Winter Texans,” she said. “It’s a way for all of us to say thank you to our Winter Texans for being here, and spending money here, and to welcome them to the area.”