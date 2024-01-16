McAllen ISD program strives to keep students warm

Only have a minute? Listen instead

With the arctic blast freezing South Texas, McAllen ISD’s Crockett Closet is aiming to make a difference for their students by keeping them warm and is asking the community to donate due to a low inventory.

Connie Caballero, McAllen ISD social services case manager, said Crockett Closet started about five years ago in 2019 and is named after the building the closet is housed in.

The program is available to McAllen ISD students and offers them jackets, shirts, jeans, hygiene products, food and school supplies.

With students and families requesting more items, such as jackets, Caballero said she is seeking donations of jackets and slightly used clothing such as jeans and T-shirts for the program.

The need is determined through the 12 different social services case workers supervised by Caballero around the district.

She said the social workers speak to the parents and or students to determine what their needs are. Upon learning what their needs are, the social worker will head to the Crockett Closet and gather the items.

Caballero said she gives out items to students and families on a daily basis.

“Every year we probably serve over 300, 400 jackets that we provide,” she said.

Usually donations are collected from the Salvation Army, Catholic churches in the community and other donors, but Caballero said supply is running low at the moment.

“I wanted to seek out some donations from the community and just kind of get my inventory up again, especially right now with the weather changing and the needs growing,” she said.

Upon receiving donations, Caballero said she always gives the donor a disclaimer that she will look through the donation and whatever items aren’t deemed slightly worn she will gladly give them back or donate them as well.

To donate or for more information on Crockett’s Closet, Caballero said people can reach out by calling her officer number at (956) 618-6098 or emailing her at [email protected].