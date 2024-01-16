Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who took a bribe from an undercover agent to allow a cocaine shipment to pass through the Pharr port of entry got a new prison sentence Tuesday morning.

Oziel Cantu appeared in McAllen federal court in front of U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez, who sentenced him to nearly eight years in prison.

He had been sentenced on July 20, 2022 to a decade in prison, but a federal appellate court on July 6, 2023 vacated that sentence after finding he had been sentenced between the incorrect guideline range.

In federal cases, guidelines that include a range of months based on numerous factors are presented to judges for sentencing consideration.

In Cantu’s case, the guidelines that were presented were not correct.

Cantu was arrested on Aug. 19, 2020 and was indicted on Sept. 9, 2020 on a charge of graft and conflict of interest.

The indictment alleged that on the day of his arrest he had accepted $17,000 to turn a blind eye to what he believed was a cocaine shipment at the Pharr port of entry.

The initial criminal complaint said it was a $15,000 bribe to facilitate the importation of 25 pounds of cocaine for a drug trafficker.

The drug trafficker, however, was a federal agent and the cocaine was fake.

Federal authorities had opened an investigation on June 9, 2020 after learning a law enforcement officer was facilitating the importation of drugs in exchange for money.

During that investigation, Cantu actually contacted the undercover and requested two meetings in the days leading up to his arrest.

“During the meetings, (CBP Officer) Oziel Cantu discussed smuggling narcotics from Mexico to the United States through the Pharr POE,” the complaint stated. “(CBP Officer) Oziel Cantu stated that in exchange for cash payment of $15,000.00, he would assist a vehicle concealed with 40 kilograms of cocaine make entry into the United States through the Pharr POE.”

Cantu facilitated the passage of the fake cocaine with the undercover and was arrested when he arrived to accept payment.