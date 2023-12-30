TSTC HVAC graduate follows in father’s footsteps

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Josue Jimenez remembers when he first became interested in the HVAC industry.

“My dad would bring home air conditioning units so he could repair them,” Jimenez said. “It was intriguing to watch him work.”

That inspired Jimenez to follow in his father’s footsteps and earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in HVAC Technology at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus.

Jimenez was already working as a full-time heating, ventilation and air conditioning helper with Advantage AC & Refrigeration in Mercedes before he graduated from TSTC last fall.

“It was my goal to find a job in the industry before graduation,” he said.

Ramiro Sierra is the owner of Advantage AC & Refrigeration.

“Josue is courteous to his customers and listens to their concerns,” he said. “That etiquette has contributed to an increase in calls and makes his on-the-job experience beneficial.”

Billy Weaver, one of Jimenez’s instructors, knows that more than just technical expertise is needed to succeed in the HVAC business.

“Josue demonstrated the soft skills that it takes to communicate with customers,” he said. “He is a courteous individual who led by example among the students.”

In Texas, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers earn an average annual salary of $48,720, according to onetonline.org, which forecast the number of such positions to grow in the state by 21% from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and certificates of completion in HVAC Technology at its East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, Harlingen, North Texas and Waco campuses.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.