Only have a minute? Listen instead
EDINBURG — It was a blue Christmas for several children at the DHR Health campus in Edinburg. Santa Claus donned the color as he accompanied Pharr police to deliver toys and a bit of cheer to sick and injured children who might be spending the holiday away from home.
The distribution of donated gifts was one of several events that sought to brighten Christmas for disadvantaged children across the Rio Grande Valley.
Read the full story
. here
Santa Claus arrives on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus visits the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus visits patient Ethan Eanes, 6, is the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Jason Davila, 10, plays with his Pokemon cards presented to him after Santa Claus arrives on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus arrives on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus holds toys as he arrives at the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus crosses the street after arriving on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus walks away form the helipad after arriving on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Toys are carried as Santa Claus visits the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus visits the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus takes the elevator to the with his reindeer to visit the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Presents are carried by Pharr police as Santa Claus visits the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Jolly Old Saint Nick makes spirits bright at Edinburg hospital