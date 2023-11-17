Corpus Christi Republican announces bid for Texas Senate District 27

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Corpus Christi business man has announced his second bid for Texas Senate District 27.

Republican Adam Hinojosa first ran for the district, which includes Bee, Cameron, Kenedy, San Patricio, Willacy and portions of Hidalgo and Nueces counties.

“I am excited for this race, and I am excited for what it means for our South Texas families,” Hinojosa said in a campaign announcement. “Last cycle, our race came closer than anyone thought we could. The fact that we were able to get as close as we did proves that the people of South Texas are ready for change.”

Hinojosa said he believes South Texans are facing dangers from an open border. He also cited cost of living increases and what he believes is “the indoctrination and sexualization of our children in our schools.”

“It is time we parents, small business owners, and South Texas residents stand together to make our voices heard,” he said.

He also indicated that Texas is experiencing an economic boom, but that he believes South Texas has been left behind, citing poverty and school funding. He also claims cartels are terrorizing South Texas communities on the border.

“We need someone who will fight for a prosperous, safe, and thriving South Texas,” he said. “I am standing up to fight that fight.”

Hinojosa said he purchased a struggling restaurant when the pandemic was at its worst in 2020 and through smart fiscal management he said he turned it around into a success.

He believes he has what it takes to ensure financial success, to grow the economy and to create jobs in order to see the region thrive.

Hinojosa said he is a fourth generation Texan who can trace his family roots back to 1874.

“He has earned a reputation for helping to get local Republicans elected in Nueces County and the surrounding areas,” his campaign announcement stated. “He is committed to conservative family values and the principles that made this country great.”

He lives in Corpus Christi with his wife Victoria and their children, Jaidyn, Dylan, Hudson and Greyson.

The Republican primary is in March.