Rafaela Delgado wears her colorful Catrina outfit during PSJA Memorial Early College Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Alamo, Texas. The yearly tradition contest is judged by local university Mexican-American studies professors. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Andrea Vega dressed as a ‘Catrina’ at PSJA Memorial Early College Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. The yearly tradition contest is judged by local university Mexican-American studies professors. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Alan Magaña, a member of the PSJA Memorial Early College conjunto Tesoro, performs during the Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA Memorial Early College Mariachi Generaciónes members taking part in today’s Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A Day of the Dead altar is seen to the entrance of PSJA Memorial Early College school on Thursday, November 2, 2023 in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA Memorial Early College Mariachi Generaciones members taking part in today’s Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA Memorial Early College High School Mariachi, Spanish Club, art students, graphic designers, wood shop classes and several other groups and departments at the campus joined together to make their Dia de los Muertos exhibit possible. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA Memorial Early College students taking part in today’s Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
