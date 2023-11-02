Home Local News Photo Gallery: PSJA Memorial Early College Day of the Dead Exposition Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: PSJA Memorial Early College Day of the Dead Exposition By Delcia Lopez - November 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Rafaela Delgado wears her colorful Catrina outfit during PSJA Memorial Early College Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Alamo, Texas. The yearly tradition contest is judged by local university Mexican-American studies professors. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Andrea Vega dressed as a ‘Catrina’ at PSJA Memorial Early College Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. The yearly tradition contest is judged by local university Mexican-American studies professors. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Alan Magaña, a member of the PSJA Memorial Early College conjunto Tesoro, performs during the Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial Early College Mariachi Generaciónes members taking part in today’s Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) A Day of the Dead altar is seen to the entrance of PSJA Memorial Early College school on Thursday, November 2, 2023 in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial Early College Mariachi Generaciones members taking part in today’s Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial Early College High School Mariachi, Spanish Club, art students, graphic designers, wood shop classes and several other groups and departments at the campus joined together to make their Dia de los Muertos exhibit possible. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial Early College students taking part in today’s Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial Early College students taking part in today’s Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Rafaela Delgado wears her colorful Catrina outfit during PSJA Memorial Early College Day of the Dead Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hungry Cats: Weslaco High embracing underdog role, one win from district title McHi’s girls XC on historic run, is first team in 26 years to qualify for state EDITORIAL: Voters need to make informed decisions on state propositions Records reveal confession, weapons used in San Benito officer’s killing Border security bills likely dead as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan clash