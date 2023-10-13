Brownsville ISD’s Elizondo complains to state bar about censure

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Carlos Elizondo, the Brownsville Independent School District board member who was censured at the Oct. 3 meeting, has sent a letter to the State Bar of Texas complaining that he and the board’s other two minority members didn’t receive a copy of the censure resolution before the meeting.

Nicholas Mattox, of board counsel Kevin O’Hanlon’s office, read the resolution during the meeting. Elizondo sent the letter to the State Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel on Oct. 6 and provided a copy to The Brownsville Herald.

“The first time I heard of this resolution was when Mr. Mattox read the resolution to the whole board and requested approval of this resolution, which he had not distributed before the meeting,” Elizondo states in the letter to the state bar.

After Mattox read the resolution, the board voted 4-3 to censure Elizondo, with Board President Jessica Gonzalez and board members Eddie Garcia, Daniella Lopez Valdez and Denise Garza voting in favor. Trustees Frank Ortiz, Minerva Pena and Elizondo voted against.

In the letter, Elizondo complains that Mattox:

>> Created the resolution between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 but never disclosed it to the board, even though he had an obligation to inform all board members so they could adequately review the document before voting.

>> Failed to keep the whole board reasonably informed about the resolution

>> Withheld information from the three minority members in order to stay in good standing with the majority members even though he had an ethical responsibility to keep all board members informed.

From Austin, O’Hanlon said board policy BBF Local covers board interaction with its attorney

“In terms of whether or not he’s unhappy with the contents (of the letter) or whether he was given advance notice, that’s a separate matter. But with respect to our engagement with the board president, we’re clearly following board policy like we always do,” O’Hanlon said. “Our function as counsel is not to control the distribution of board materials.”

O’Hanlon said Elizondo “has a right to file whatever he wants to the state bar, but there’s a difference when you’re writing a letter to the state bar. There’s legal matters and then there’s boardsmanship matters. … Again, I wasn’t there, but the counsel doesn’t control the meeting.”

Gonzalez said she sought guidance from Mattox over the phone about censure options before the Oct. 3 meeting.

“It was not done in person and it was not done through email. I also wasn’t 100% sure of the process, if we were just going to do a censure type or we were going to do a resolution, because we do have options and that’s where we chose to, well I chose. I believe I said something (at the meeting) to the effect of Mr. Mattox has a resolution so he can read it because I had my statement and I read it. That one was done 100% right and then he went on to read it,” Gonzalez said.

She said she sought guidance from Mattox as board president, “because I was like we cannot be having meetings like this, and at that point it was like well, you can let it go, be stricter next time. You can do a resolution, you can do censure, you can do both. These are your options as per policy … and not only policy. We as board members have what’s called standard operating procedures and it’s on there that we can censure, so it’s both. It’s policy and it’s standard operating procedures, which we just renewed.”

The resolution Mattox read makes reference to board policy BBF Local concerning board member conduct and Texas penal code section 42.05.

The resolution reads that the board censures Elizondo for his misconduct, expressing severe disapproval of his actions, which failed to meet the standards expected of a board member.

“We have way bigger issues going on,” Gonzalez said Wednesday, referring to the Tax Ratification Election on the November ballot and the public education special session of the Legislature going on in Austin.

For his part, Elizondo said via text that he thanks “all who have supported my position of transparency and due process, and I remain committed to the students, the people, and the BISD community.”