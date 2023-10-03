Harlingen man found guilty of former roommate’s murder

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Harlingen man has been found guilty of murdering his former roommate in 2020 and now awaits his sentencing.

Anthony Eliff, 48, was found guilty in the murder of 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia Tuesday morning following a jury trial, according to a spokesperson with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Garcia’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to his chest inside a parked car on the 3300 block of Adams Landing in Harlingen at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2020. Police arrested Eliff the following day and charged him with Garcia’s murder.

On Feb. 18, 2020, a search warrant was executed at a property owned by a relative of Eliff’s who lived near Throckmorton Street. During that search, investigators found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in an alleyway.

Eliff is also facing murder charges in a separate case involving a 32-year-old Elyn Loera of Corpus Christi.

She went missing in October 2019 and told her mother she was traveling to Harlingen to visit her boyfriend, Eliff.

She boarded the bus to come to the Rio Grande Valley in September 2019 and that was the last time her mother saw her.

Investigators found her remains on Feb. 10, 2020 in a brushy lot west of Business 77 in San Benito.

Her mother died before investigators found her body.

A jury is currently deliberating Eliff’s sentence for killing Garcia.