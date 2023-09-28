Former Pharr police chief assaulted during arrest, attorney says

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An attorney representing former Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey has released a statement on his behalf following his arrest early Sunday morning.

Harvey was arrested for allegedly making a silent abusive call to 911 and resisting arrest.

“As a life long (sic) peace officer who has served as Chief of Police for the City of Pharr, Andy Harvey has the utmost respect for first responders and would never intentionally abuse the public’s 9-1-1 lifeline to safety,” the statement read. “He categorically disputes any claims that he intentionally abused the public’s trust.”

The statement also alleged Pharr police stormed into his home and assaulted him.

“Further, Mr. Harvey initially cooperated with City of Pharr law enforcement officers in resolving any misunderstanding until they stormed into his home, assaulted him, and wrongfully arrested him,” the statement continued. “He is a victim of police misconduct and challenges the City of Pharr to meet him in court where justice will prevail.”

The statement was shared by Mark Anthony Sanchez, a San Antonio-based attorney who is also representing Harvey in an open records lawsuit filed against the city of Pharr regarding his tenure at the police department.

The arrest is just the latest in a tenuous relationship between Harvey and the city of Pharr.

He resigned as chief on Sept. 12, 2022 and also resigned as city manager — a position he also held — on Sept. 6, 2022 following a heated exchange with former deputy city manager Ed Wylie, who had been accused of sexual harassment allegations.

That happened on Aug. 2, 2022.

The Monitor previously obtained body cam footage showing Pharr police responding to Pharr City Hall after an employee reported someone “from the outside” causing a disturbance.