Burlington to lead opening of new businesses in Mission this fall

Attention Mission residents, the Mission Gateway project is beginning to take shape with one of the promised new additions to the area, located at the old K-Mart in town, opening soon.

Construction of the $2,075,000 project began in May, and although no exact date was given, Burlington Stores Inc. said in a news release that it’s set to open its new store in Mission — the first in the gateway project’s development — this fall.

Burlington is known for its discounted prices and deals, and will open at the site of the new Mission Gateway development at 311 S. Bryan Road, Ste 100 A.

The new store will also measure an estimated 29,188 square feet, and with the company expanding its footprint in the Rio Grande Valley, the Mission store will bring the total number of Burlingtons to five in the Valley and 104 in the state.

Those interested in applying for a job there can do so at burlingtonstores.jobs.

Other establishments expected to open at Mission Gateway include Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, but with no construction or completion dates set.

In addition, Olive Garden is among the new businesses planned at the development, which is located in the vicinity of Expressway 83 and South Bryan Road.

The endless pasta eatery, also known for its breadsticks and salads, will measure 7,800 square feet and is expected to bring an estimated $4.9 million in capital investment to Mission.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in October and estimated to be completed by summer 2024.

The Monitor reported in June that the new Olive Garden will also be donating $25,000 worth of food to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley through the Darden Harvest Program over five years.

Not only will the Mission Gateway development bring Olive Garden to the area, which has for years — since K-Mart’s closing — been inactive, but will also create about 50 full-time jobs.

The site is one that Mission residents have often wanted to see developed after K-Mart’s closing.