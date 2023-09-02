UTRGV is tops in Texas according to magazine’s college ranking

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Washington Monthly magazine’s annual college guide and ranking announcement has named the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley the top university in Texas as the 2023-24 academic year gets underway.

The magazine, which last year ranked UTRGV second behind Texas A&M, has been publishing the list since 2005 based on what the ranked colleges “do for the country.”

“We rank liberal arts colleges — four-year institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees and that focus on arts and sciences rather than professional programs — based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and promoting public service,” the magazine says in an introduction to the annual rankings.

UTRGV placed 31st for 2023-2024 among public universities nationally, ahead of schools such as Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Rutgers. UTRGV President Guy Bailey said the university’s first-place position reflects UTRGV’s growing reputation as delivering the best value among the state’s four-year institutions.

“Our continued success is not an accident,” Bailey said. “It is the result of the hard work of our students and their families, our faculty and staff, and the tremendous support we receive from so many people throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Together, in just eight years, we have built a university that is accessible, affordable and of high quality, one that is helping transform the entire region through education and healthcare.”

Washington Monthly ranked UTRGV second among U.S. southern region universities for “best bang for the buck,” and first in Texas in three categories: performance of Pell Grant students, net price to attend, and social mobility. Nationally, UTRGV was ranked second, fourth and ninth in those categories, respectively.

UTRGV started the Fall 2023 semester Aug. 28 with a first-day enrollment, for the fourth consecutive year, of more than 32,000 students, including 5,700 incoming freshmen, more than 4,000 graduate students and a record 530 doctoral students (enrollment figures aren’t official until the 12th day of class).

“It is important for us to offer new programs at every level — undergraduate, master’s and doctoral,” Bailey said. “Our goal is to keep our brightest and most talented students in the Valley, and the expansion of our academic offerings is providing opportunities that previously were unavailable close to home.”

In 2015, UTRGV’s first year of existence, the university had four doctoral programs. Today it has 13, including seven that were created in the past two years, with five more currently under development.

“The explosion of doctoral growth is exciting,” said Laura Jewett, UTRGV Professor of Curriculum and Instruction and Ed.D. Doctoral Program coordinator. “It puts UTRGV at center stage of education in Texas and the United States, and it really supercharges the research and expertise profile of our region. I’m especially thrilled because a good chunk of those (530 doctoral students) are in education and are already making a positive difference in schools throughout the state.”

While final retention numbers won’t be certified until later in the fall, UTRGV showed a first-year retention rate of 80.2 percent on the first day of class, the second highest in the school’s history and better than last year’s stage average of 78.8 percent, according to the university. Also, the four-year graduation rate, likewise pending fall certification, was 34 percent on the first day of class, the highest in UTRGV history.

The university, which will surpass 50,000 total graduates later this semester, received good news recently from the UT System Board of Regents, which approved a plan to freeze tuition and mandatory academic fees for the next two years at system institutions, making UTRGV even more affordable.

“UTRGV already has the lowest average total academic costs and lowest average net academic costs of the system’s eight academic institutions,” the university said.