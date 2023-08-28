Former DPS trooper pleads guilty to lying about drug trafficking father

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about knowing his father was a drug trafficker.

Pablo Talavera Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday afternoon, court records reflect.

He had been facing far more serious charges.

In 2021, a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs, specifically heroin and methamphetamine, from August of 2019 to September of 2021.

Records previously obtained by The Monitor indicated that Talavera worked as a trooper on Gov. Greg Abbott’s ongoing Operation Lone Star initiative, which aimed to crack down on drug and human smuggling.

The criminal complaint against Talavera had alleged he used his job to provide vehicle registration information and escorting services to vehicles carrying narcotics or cash.

He was charged along with his sister-in-law, Alondra Jacqueline De Leon, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She has since been sentenced to two years in prison.

She had collected cash in the drug trafficking scheme and was also accused of smuggling weapons into Mexico.

The former trooper’s father, Pablo Talavera Sr., has since pleaded guilty to his role in federal court in Tennessee where he was sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison.

Meanwhile, his uncle, Elias Talavera, has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a trial in Tennessee federal court later this year.

The former trooper is scheduled to be sentenced in November.