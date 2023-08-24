Brownsville names new assistant city manager

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville has named Alan Guard, a 35-year veteran of municipal finance and local government, as its new deputy city manager.

City Manager Helen Ramirez announced Guard’s appointment in a news release Thursday. He is to assume his new role on Oct. 23.

“Mr. Guard brings a wealth of experience in the areas of city management and finance that will serve the city well and help support our operational needs and the delivery of projects that are aligned with the City Commission’s strategic vision,” Ramirez said in announcing the appointment.

“It is important for our organization to have someone of his caliber and expertise join our team and support our forward leadership thinking while improving our citizen’s service levels. His experience also aligns with our ‘ONE CITY’ vision of collaboration that will pave the way towards economic growth, innovation, beautification, and redevelopment of our downtown. We are excited to have him on board.”

Guard’s experience spans positions with municipalities from 5,000 to more than 1 million, including cities in north Texas, Iowa, and Oklahoma. He has managed capital projects, information technology, human resources, contract negotiations, strategic planning, and even stadium and convention center management.

Most recently, Guard has worked in Anna, Texas, as the director of finance. He is a certified government finance officer, a recognition given by the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas.

Guard has been instrumental in spearheading significant economic development projects, including Public Improvement Districts (PIDs), and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ), the city of Brownsville noted in its news release.

His leadership in bond elections and financing has led to capital projects amounting to more than $200 million. Among notable achievements is his role as the lead negotiator in a public/private partnership for the $44 million redevelopment of the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport, Iowa, the release stated.

“I am humbled to be asked to join the amazing team Ms. Ramirez has put together in Brownsville,” Guard stated in the release. “The opportunities and the vision the commission holds for our community are exhilarating. I am eager to make a substantial difference and serve on a team that will continue to drive the city of Brownsville’s growth and prosperity.”

Guard and his wife Molly have been married 36 years. He is a graduate of the University of Texas El Paso and holds a master’s degree from the University of Texas – Dallas.